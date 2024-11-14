WCLA starts conservation of Wazir Khan Baradari

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) has started the conservation of Wazir Khan Baradari, a Mughal monument which was constructed in 1635 as a part of garden complex, whereas, this conservation project will cost 166.8 million rupees and will be completed by June 2026.

According to a press release issued here on Thursday, Wazir Khan Baradari is a pavilion with 12 doors and stands as an architectural marvel of Old Mughal heritage in Lahore. Its conservation includes not only the structural preservation of the building but, it also includes the revival of literary activities in Wazir Khan Baradari.

The Director Conservation WCLA Najamusqib explained that the conservation of this building includes work on the façade of the building which will make the front wall clear for visibility. “A separate space will be allocated for vehicle parking and the main area will be kept away from vehicles. Moreover, a furnished cafeteria will be established for visitors and students. On the other hand, roof tops of record room will be repaired. Sitting arrangements inside the Baradari building will be made better. Furthermore, the work of frescos and lime painting has already been started in Baradari,” he added.

As far as beautification of Wazir Khan Baradari is concerned, old fountains will be made active and functional for an alluring view of the building Najam added.

“In addition to that, a lighting system will be launched to enhance the area’s illumination, creating a bright and welcoming atmosphere of Wazir Khan Baradri. For visitors and students, toilets will be constructed for both males and females separately” he said.

Tania Qureshi, Director Media and Marketing, said, "We have started conservation work at Baradari keeping in view the usefulness of its geographical significance. Wazir Khan Baradari is a significant place not only for its history but also for its geographical standing as it is surrounded by several educational institutions and a public library. Therefore, we have been organizing cultural and literary activities here so that people could get the most of our efforts."

Kamran Lashari, Director General WCLA, said, "Wazir Khan Baradari is a significant Mughal era monument that was hidden from the people of Lahore since decades. Its conservation has been a priority of WCLA since last year. Furthermore, we believe that the preservation of heritage sites extends beyond the structural restoration of the buildings. Our objective is to ensure that these preserved sites are accessible for public use; therefore, we consider literary and cultural activities to be the most effective means of achieving this goal".