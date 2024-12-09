WCLA Starts Enactment Of Royal Darbar At Dewan-e-Aam
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 09, 2024 | 12:20 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) started an enactment, demonstrating a show of Mughal Darbar at Diwan-e-Aam, Lahore Fort.
This enactment aims to revive Royal Darbar portraying the scenes in which Mughal kings used to listen to the issues and concerns of the public. Moreover, this enactment show also informs the public and tourists about the timeless tradition of justice and connection. This show will take place three times a day on every Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Asghar Hussain, Deputy Director Tourism, Walled City of Lahore Authority, said "Reviving the portrayal of the royal court in the Diwan-e-Aam at Lahore Fort is an essential cultural initiative aimed at reconnecting with the historical grandeur and administrative legacy of the Mughal era. This effort not only seeks to restore the architectural and aesthetic significance of the site but also fosters public appreciation of its historical role as a center of governance, justice, and ceremonial grandeur. By bringing this iconic space to life through authentic representations, we can deepen the understanding of our shared heritage, inspire cultural pride, and enhance the fort's status as a prominent landmark of historical tourism".
Tania Qureshi, Director Media and Marketing, Walled City of Lahore Authority, also expressed her opinions and said, "The theatrical enactment of the king at Lahore Fort offers a dynamic exploration of history, politics, and cultural heritage, bringing the royal court to life for modern audiences. This initiative educates visitors about Mughal governance, diplomacy, and traditions while showcasing the architectural splendor of the fort. By blending entertainment with education, it promotes historical awareness, fosters cultural pride, and enhances Lahore’s appeal as a premier tourist destination. WCLA, on the other hand, is continuously making such efforts to enhance the tourism at heritage sites by creating opportunities which are entertaining and educational at the same time. They also hoped to see more and more participation at heritage sites from the public.
