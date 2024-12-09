Open Menu

WCLA Starts Enactment Of Royal Darbar At Dewan-e-Aam

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 09, 2024 | 12:20 AM

WCLA starts enactment of Royal Darbar at Dewan-e-Aam

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) started an enactment, demonstrating a show of Mughal Darbar at Diwan-e-Aam, Lahore Fort.

This enactment aims to revive Royal Darbar portraying the scenes in which Mughal kings used to listen to the issues and concerns of the public. Moreover, this enactment show also informs the public and tourists about the timeless tradition of justice and connection. This show will take place three times a day on every Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Asghar Hussain, Deputy Director Tourism, Walled City of Lahore Authority, said "Reviving the portrayal of the royal court in the Diwan-e-Aam at Lahore Fort is an essential cultural initiative aimed at reconnecting with the historical grandeur and administrative legacy of the Mughal era. This effort not only seeks to restore the architectural and aesthetic significance of the site but also fosters public appreciation of its historical role as a center of governance, justice, and ceremonial grandeur. By bringing this iconic space to life through authentic representations, we can deepen the understanding of our shared heritage, inspire cultural pride, and enhance the fort's status as a prominent landmark of historical tourism".

Tania Qureshi, Director Media and Marketing, Walled City of Lahore Authority, also expressed her opinions and said, "The theatrical enactment of the king at Lahore Fort offers a dynamic exploration of history, politics, and cultural heritage, bringing the royal court to life for modern audiences. This initiative educates visitors about Mughal governance, diplomacy, and traditions while showcasing the architectural splendor of the fort. By blending entertainment with education, it promotes historical awareness, fosters cultural pride, and enhances Lahore’s appeal as a premier tourist destination. WCLA, on the other hand, is continuously making such efforts to enhance the tourism at heritage sites by creating opportunities which are entertaining and educational at the same time. They also hoped to see more and more participation at heritage sites from the public.

Related Topics

Lahore Education Same SITE Sunday Media From Court

Recent Stories

Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Cred ..

Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..

13 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024

15 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

16 hours ago
 Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay f ..

Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14

1 day ago
 All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a fi ..

All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film

1 day ago
 PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan ..

PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10

1 day ago
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldie ..

Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..

1 day ago
 JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

1 day ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postp ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed

1 day ago
 Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanau ..

Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah

1 day ago
 PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dro ..

PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc

1 day ago
 Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote ..

Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan