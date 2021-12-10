WCLA starts paint work of food street

Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) on Friday started paint work of fort road food street with the cooperation of Gobi's paints. The purpose of the project was to enhance the charm of the food street

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) on Friday started paint work of fort road food street with the cooperation of Gobi's paints. The purpose of the project was to enhance the charm of the food street.

In this regard opening ceremony was held at the street and many notable personalities participated from all the fields especially the architects.

WCLA Director General Kamran Lashari said that food street had always been the center of beautification of Lahore. "We are trying our best to preserve the heritage and culture of the city. We have uplifted this food street as it has become a tourist hub and eatery center since it has been established and uplifting it was need of the hour to give tourists and food lovers a new look and feel amidst heritage setting."He vowed that this cooperation with Gobi's Paints would bring more good works for the walled city.