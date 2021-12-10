UrduPoint.com

WCLA Starts Paint Work Of Food Street

Muhammad Irfan 22 seconds ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 11:33 PM

WCLA starts paint work of food street

Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) on Friday started paint work of fort road food street with the cooperation of Gobi's paints. The purpose of the project was to enhance the charm of the food street

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) on Friday started paint work of fort road food street with the cooperation of Gobi's paints. The purpose of the project was to enhance the charm of the food street.

In this regard opening ceremony was held at the street and many notable personalities participated from all the fields especially the architects.

WCLA Director General Kamran Lashari said that food street had always been the center of beautification of Lahore. "We are trying our best to preserve the heritage and culture of the city. We have uplifted this food street as it has become a tourist hub and eatery center since it has been established and uplifting it was need of the hour to give tourists and food lovers a new look and feel amidst heritage setting."He vowed that this cooperation with Gobi's Paints would bring more good works for the walled city.

Related Topics

Lahore Road Hub All From Best Love

Recent Stories

Estonia Sends Police Unit to Lithuania to Help Gua ..

Estonia Sends Police Unit to Lithuania to Help Guard Border With Belarus - Borde ..

13 seconds ago
 European Leaders to Discuss Compulsory COVID-19 Va ..

European Leaders to Discuss Compulsory COVID-19 Vaccination Next Week - EC Presi ..

15 seconds ago
 High prices, fast growth: the US economy's wild ri ..

High prices, fast growth: the US economy's wild ride in 2021

16 seconds ago
 Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar reviews Emergen ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar reviews Emergency Helpline-911

18 seconds ago
 DC Chairs meeting regarding polio arrangements

DC Chairs meeting regarding polio arrangements

4 minutes ago
 New German government plans 60-bn-euro 'future' fu ..

New German government plans 60-bn-euro 'future' fund

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.