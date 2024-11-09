WCLA Stops All Types Of Tourism Programmes Till Nov 17
Muhammad Irfan Published November 09, 2024 | 12:00 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Lahore Fort and Shalimar Garden will remain closed as per the direction of the Punjab government and as a precautionary measures taken to tackle smog.
According to the Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) sources here on Friday Jahangir tomb, Noor Jahan tomb, Shai Hamam and Delhi gate would remain closed till November 17.
In view of smog all literary events had been stopped at Wazir Khan 'Baradari'.
'Vehkh Andaroni Lahore' tour, Taxli tour and Havelian tour had also been stopped.
Sources said that history by night tour of Shai Qila Lahore had been stopped till November 17.
WCLA had stopped all types of tourism programmes and events till November 17.
Recent Stories
PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal
UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, information literacy strategy for Pakis ..
Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue resolved
SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib Afirdi missing for last nine ..
Punjab govt to extend Green Lockdown to combat smog
India refuses to visit Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025
Malaika Arora’s Instagram post about breakup with Arjun Kapoor goes viral
Pakistan levels ODI series 1-1 with convincing 9-wicket victory over Australia
PM Shehbaz affirms govt’s commitment to achieve $25b in IT exports in next thr ..
Gold price increases by Rs2000 per tola in Pakistan
LHC orders to close all markets by 8pm to combat smog across Punjab
2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Poor road safety measures claim the lives of two motorcyclists50 minutes ago
-
Delegation of officers from Customs visit SSU headquarters50 minutes ago
-
Acting President congratulates Pakistan cricket team over victory against Australia1 hour ago
-
NIPA delegation calls on Governor Punjab1 hour ago
-
Financial loss of Israel's aggression in Gaza estimated at $23b: Ambassador Moghaddam1 hour ago
-
4 martyred personnel of security forces laid to rest with full military honors2 hours ago
-
IESCO notifies power shutdown programme2 hours ago
-
No province matches Punjab’s progress in public relief: Kousar Kazmi2 hours ago
-
10th Islamabad Literature Festival kicks off3 hours ago
-
Economy moving on right track, no need for mini-budget: Rana Sanaullah3 hours ago
-
Banned outfit member surrenders, condemns militant activities3 hours ago
-
Iqbal’s philosophy: A beacon of light for nation3 hours ago