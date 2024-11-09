WCLA stops all types of tourism programmes till Nov 17

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Lahore Fort and Shalimar Garden will remain closed as per the direction of the Punjab government and as a precautionary measures taken to tackle smog.

According to the Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) sources here on Friday Jahangir tomb, Noor Jahan tomb, Shai Hamam and Delhi gate would remain closed till November 17.

In view of smog all literary events had been stopped at Wazir Khan 'Baradari'.

'Vehkh Andaroni Lahore' tour, Taxli tour and Havelian tour had also been stopped.

Sources said that history by night tour of Shai Qila Lahore had been stopped till November 17.

WCLA had stopped all types of tourism programmes and events till November 17.