WCLA Stresses To Control Environmental Pollution

Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) Director General Kamran Lashari on Wednesday stressed the need to change attitude and act like a responsible citizen to control environmental pollution and to check climate changes for ensuing better tomorrow for the coming generations

Addressing the concluding session of two days conference "Impact of Climate Changes on the Health of General Public" at the Institute of Public Health (IPH) here, he said "As a responsible citizen we have to adopt order and discipline in our life to keep environment as well as our surroundings clean." Smoke spreading vehicles on the roads, heaps of solid wastes in the public parks and uncleaned washrooms were question-mark on our civic sense.

He said that scarcity of resources didn't create so many problems but unnecessary, unchecked rather misuse of natural resources, like water, gas and others had created water and energy crisis in the country.

Kamran Lashari was of the view that unless the whole society would not stand for the betterment of their future, only government departments could not handle such a big challenge, adding that the NGOs, civil society should also play their effective role in this regard.

IPH Chairman, board of Management Khalid Maqbool said that poor and under developed countries have a very small role in global warming as compared to rich and developed countries who utilized all the natural resources vigorously for industrial revolution and development of their infrastructure resulting in global warming and environmental hazards.

He said that now it was the responsibility of rich countries to help under developed countries to control global warming and environmental pollution through providing alternate source of energy like solar power system , use of electric/battery cars and motorcycles.

Later, the chief guest distributed prizes and certificates amongst the position holders of posters competition and the members of the organizing committee of the seminar.

