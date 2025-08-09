WCLA To Celebrate Independence Day With Full Zeal And Enthusiasm
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 09, 2025 | 06:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) will celebrate Pakistan’s 79th Independence Day with full zeal and enthusiasm from August 12th to 14th.
According to WCLA sources here on Saturday buildings of the walled city Lahore and other heritage landmarks, would be illuminated in connection with the Independence Day celebrations.
For the first time in history, Walled City Authority would illuminate Lahore’s most iconic heritage landmarks including Lahore Fort, Jahangir’s Tomb, Shalimar Bagh, Wazir Khan Baradari, Hazuri Bagh, food Street and all existing gates of the Walled City.
Sources said, "This unprecedented initiative is aimed at commemorating the spirit of freedom with passion and celebrating how the Pakistani nation defended its independence in the recent Marqa-e-Haq."
Flag-hoisting ceremonies would be held simultaneously at 8:00 AM on August 14 at all major heritage sites.
A special 'Mushaira' would be held on August 13 at 07:30 pm at Wazir Khan Chowk and it would bring together renowned poets to honor patriotism and national unity through their verses.
To facilitate maximum participation, visiting hours on Independence Day would be extended and Lahore Fort would remain open till midnight while Shalimar Garden would welcome visitors until 8:00 PM.
WCLA DG Maleeha Rashid said, "Yom e Azadi reminds us of the great sacrifices and unwavering unity through which we attained our freedom. This year, by illuminating our historic sites for the first time, we pay tribute to the courage, resilience and determination of our government, people, and armed forces, with the hope that the message of hope, strength, and unity will continue to prevail in the future."
She said that the journey of freedom is not only about attaining independence but also about safeguarding it. “Through these celebrations, WCLA pays tribute to the freedom fighters, institutions and courageous citizens who have always stood firm in the most challenging times,” she remarked.
