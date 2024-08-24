WCLA To Conserve St Mary Magdalene Church
Faizan Hashmi Published August 24, 2024 | 09:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) is starting the conservation of
St Mary Magdalene Church located at Abid Majeed Road, Lahore Cant.
According to the WCLA sources here on Saturady the conservation of this church would be
funded by the Punjab government through Human Rights and Minority Affairs Department.
The conservation of the Gothic-designed Church had been divided into two components, the
interior and exterior. The interior includes structure consolidation of the church involving wood work
as well as coloring of the internal surfaces. Moreover, renovation of the altar area and central hall
would also take place in which the mezzanine floor would be repaired for the public use.
However, the exterior phase includes site restoration in the form of renovation of verandahs, towers, and roof. The church building would also get facade treatment in this project.
Apart from this, improvements in electric and drainage sectors will also be made by the Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) in order to make church more viable for worship, prayers and visitor purposes.
The interior phase is expected to be completed in June 2025 whereas the exterior part would be completed by December 2025.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024
Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on return from Poland to homeland
Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)
GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T-shirts
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in Rahim Yar Khan
Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child
IHC expresses serious concerns over state institutions’ apathy in Azhar Mashwa ..
Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case
Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via special flight
Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Hindus celebrate Thadri in northern Sindh6 minutes ago
-
Main procession of Chehlum to emerge from Sukkur Markazi Imam Bargah6 minutes ago
-
Devotees flock to Data Darbar on second day of Urs16 minutes ago
-
PNCA hosts Handmade Papermaking Workshop on students demand16 minutes ago
-
Beggars’ Influx unnerve shoppers ahead of school season in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa16 minutes ago
-
Governor takes notice of girl's murder incident16 minutes ago
-
Man booked after his dog bit minor26 minutes ago
-
Speakers point out current agreements with IPPs as hinderance to economic progress26 minutes ago
-
4 factory workers injured in fire36 minutes ago
-
Ultrasound machine, 1700 injections donated to Allied-II Hospital36 minutes ago
-
Boiler sealed over pollution36 minutes ago
-
DC visits hospitals, reviews facilities36 minutes ago