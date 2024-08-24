Open Menu

WCLA To Conserve St Mary Magdalene Church

Faizan Hashmi Published August 24, 2024 | 09:30 PM

WCLA to conserve St Mary Magdalene Church

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) is starting the conservation of

St Mary Magdalene Church located at Abid Majeed Road, Lahore Cant.

According to the WCLA sources here on Saturady the conservation of this church would be

funded by the Punjab government through Human Rights and Minority Affairs Department.

The conservation of the Gothic-designed Church had been divided into two components, the

interior and exterior. The interior includes structure consolidation of the church involving wood work

as well as coloring of the internal surfaces. Moreover, renovation of the altar area and central hall

would also take place in which the mezzanine floor would be repaired for the public use.

However, the exterior phase includes site restoration in the form of renovation of verandahs, towers, and roof. The church building would also get facade treatment in this project.

Apart from this, improvements in electric and drainage sectors will also be made by the Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) in order to make church more viable for worship, prayers and visitor purposes.

The interior phase is expected to be completed in June 2025 whereas the exterior part would be completed by December 2025.

Related Topics

Lahore Government Of Punjab Minority Road Mary SITE June December Church From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024

9 hours ago
 Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on retur ..

Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on return from Poland to homeland

1 day ago
 Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam ..

Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)

1 day ago
 GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T- ..

GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T-shirts

1 day ago
 Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in ..

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in Rahim Yar Khan

1 day ago
Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child

Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child

1 day ago
 IHC expresses serious concerns over state institut ..

IHC expresses serious concerns over state institutions’ apathy in Azhar Mashwa ..

1 day ago
 Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape ..

Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

1 day ago
 Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via speci ..

Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via special flight

1 day ago
 Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast

Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan