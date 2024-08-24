WCLA to conserve St Mary Magdalene Church

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) is starting the conservation of

St Mary Magdalene Church located at Abid Majeed Road, Lahore Cant.

According to the WCLA sources here on Saturady the conservation of this church would be

funded by the Punjab government through Human Rights and Minority Affairs Department.

The conservation of the Gothic-designed Church had been divided into two components, the

interior and exterior. The interior includes structure consolidation of the church involving wood work

as well as coloring of the internal surfaces. Moreover, renovation of the altar area and central hall

would also take place in which the mezzanine floor would be repaired for the public use.

However, the exterior phase includes site restoration in the form of renovation of verandahs, towers, and roof. The church building would also get facade treatment in this project.

Apart from this, improvements in electric and drainage sectors will also be made by the Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) in order to make church more viable for worship, prayers and visitor purposes.

The interior phase is expected to be completed in June 2025 whereas the exterior part would be completed by December 2025.