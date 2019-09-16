UrduPoint.com
WCLA To Give Technical Assistance To Balochistan Sandeman Fort

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 10:09 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ):The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) would be giving technical assistance for conservation and preservation of the Sandeman Fort in Zhob, Balochistan whereas a memorandum of understanding (MoU) has also been signed in this regard, between the WCLA and the Balochistan government.

The MoU was signed by Director Conservation WCLA Najam-us-Saquib and Deputy Commissioner Zhob Taha Saleem. The WCLA would soon start work on the project and also plan converting the Sandeman Fort into a tourist spot. A museum in consultation with the district administration of Zhob was also on the cards, said a press release issued here on Monday.

Director General WCLA Kamaran Lashari also had a meeting in that regard with Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal and discussed roadmap for conservation leading to the development of a tourist spot and museum.

Director Conservation WCLA Najam-us-Saquib said, "WCLA will be giving technical assistance to the district administartion Zhob for conservation of the Sademan Fort. An MoU was also signed in the same regard.

"The WCLA feels honoured to extend its support in conservation to different provinces and cities of Pakistan."

