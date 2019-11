The tombs of Jahangir, Noor Jahan, Asif Jah and Alamgiri Sarai have been handed over to the Walled City Lahore Authority (WCLA).

A notification has been issued in this regard.

The WCLA is organising the 1st National Heritage and Tourism Workshop on Nov 23-24 at Barood Khana inside Lahore Fort.