WCLA to rehabilitate Kutcha Shah Hussain buildings

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) has started conservation and rehabilitation work at Kutcha Shah Hussain, which is located in south of Wazir Khan Masjid.

According to a press release issued here on Friday, Kutcha Shah Hussain consisted of 17 historic and 13 traditional buildings.

The Punjab government would spend almost Rs 90 million on the project and it would be completed in two years.

WCLA Director General Kamran Lashari said the project would help promote tourism at the Walled City and provide state-of-the-art facilities to the local people.

Agha Khan Cultural Services Pakistan and the US Embassy, in collaboration with the WCLA, were also preserving two properties including H655 and Tomb of Hafiz Imam Gamoo in Kutcha Hussain Shah.