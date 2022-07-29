UrduPoint.com

WCLA To Rehabilitate Kutcha Shah Hussain Buildings

Faizan Hashmi Published July 29, 2022 | 07:45 PM

WCLA to rehabilitate Kutcha Shah Hussain buildings

The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) has started conservation and rehabilitation work at Kutcha Shah Hussain, which is located in south of Wazir Khan Masjid

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) has started conservation and rehabilitation work at Kutcha Shah Hussain, which is located in south of Wazir Khan Masjid.

According to a press release issued here on Friday, Kutcha Shah Hussain consisted of 17 historic and 13 traditional buildings.

The Punjab government would spend almost Rs 90 million on the project and it would be completed in two years.

WCLA Director General Kamran Lashari said the project would help promote tourism at the Walled City and provide state-of-the-art facilities to the local people.

Agha Khan Cultural Services Pakistan and the US Embassy, in collaboration with the WCLA, were also preserving two properties including H655 and Tomb of Hafiz Imam Gamoo in Kutcha Hussain Shah.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Government Of Punjab Mosque Million

Recent Stories

Independence Day main ceremony at Lahore Fort

Independence Day main ceremony at Lahore Fort

37 seconds ago
 Tennis: Warsaw WTA results

Tennis: Warsaw WTA results

40 seconds ago
 Gandhara art exhibition opens at Punjab Arts Counc ..

Gandhara art exhibition opens at Punjab Arts Council

42 seconds ago
 PMD alarms of heavy rain to generate flash floodin ..

PMD alarms of heavy rain to generate flash flooding, trigger landslides

47 seconds ago
 Local innovations be recognized in product line of ..

Local innovations be recognized in product line of multinational companies : Pro ..

4 minutes ago
 IGP orders foolproof security during Muharram

IGP orders foolproof security during Muharram

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.