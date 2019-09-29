WCLA to repair tomb of Chakar-e-Azam Rind and Fort Satgarah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) :Walled City Lahore Authority (WCLA) will restore tomb of Mir Chakar Khan Rind (Chakar-e-Azam) and Fort Satgarah.

According to WCLA sources on Sunday, paper work for the restoration of tomb Chakar-e-Azam Rind and Fort Satgarah had been completed as per the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

The repairing work would start during October this year and would be complete by October 2020.

It is pertinent to mention here that the tomb is situated near district Okara, about 80 KM away from Lahore.