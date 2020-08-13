UrduPoint.com
WCLA To Restore British Era DC Office In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 06:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :-:Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) has been authorized to restore the British-era DC Office in Sargodha.

WCLA Director General Kamran Lashari along with Director Conservation Najamus Saqib and DC Sargodha visited the site. The WCLA DG also held a meeting with the commissioner and deputy commissioner Sargodha in this regard.

A total of Rs 129.4 million would be spent on the project which would be completed in 18 months while the work would be started in September 2020, said WCLA spokesman said on Thursday.

The British-era original elements of the building including arches, verandas and doors will be restored to its original shape.

The district administration Sargodha and senior member board of Revenue had engaged the Walled City of Lahore Authority for the restoration of this building.

The WCLA DG said it was important to save the heritage buildingsof the country, adding the Authority was restoring places outsideLahore.

