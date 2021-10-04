UrduPoint.com

WCLA To Use All Resources For Promotion Of Heritage: DG

Mon 04th October 2021

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) Director General Kamram Lashari has said that the authority will use all its resources for promotion of heritage besides helping revive the dying crafts of the city.

He said this at the inauguration of Craft Ghar, the first customised souvenir shop at Delhi Gate here on Monday.

He said that these kinds of activities would not only financially help artisans but spark interest in people regarding hand made things.

WCLA Crafts and Tourism Deputy Director Aisha Khan said, "We have engaged artisans from all over old Lahore to make products and put them on sale in Craft Ghar.

"The Craft Ghar is a unique shop for the promotion of indigenous and local art and crafts. Customized souvenirs like T-shirts, caps, mugs, fridge magnets, key chains, file folders, water bottles, paintings, table sets, table coasters handmade crafts and other attractive products by WCLA and renowned companies have been placed in the shop.

The Craft Ghar products would be available on its website and facebook page as well so that the customer throughout the country and all over the world could purchase items.

