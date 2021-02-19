UrduPoint.com
WCLA To Visit Next Week To Finalize Rehabilitation Plan For Sujan Singh Haveli

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 10:16 PM

Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (retd) Muhammad Mehmood has said that officials of Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) would visit Sujan Singh Haveli next week to finalize the estimate of the rehabilitation plan of the building

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (retd) Muhammad Mehmood has said that officials of Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) would visit Sujan Singh Haveli next week to finalize the estimate of the rehabilitation plan of the building.

He said that the WCLA has estimated the project at Rs. 104 million and will be completed in 12 to 16 months and work will begin after local government approve it with due procedural process.

He said this while presiding over a meeting at Rawalpindi Metropolitan Corporation.

Commissioner said that under the plan, the structure of Sujan Singh Haveli would be secured so that it could be saved from further deterioration and it could be made safer.

Mehmood said that besides the art gallery and museum, a cafe would also be set up on the rooftop of the mansion so that tourists could see the city of Rawalpindi from the roof of the mansion.

He said that the road leading to the mansion in Bhabra Bazaar would also be improved to facilitate the access of tourists. He said that the facades of the old houses around the mansion would also be restored in the old style.

