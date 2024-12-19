WCLA working on conservation of Akbari Gate

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) is working on conservation project of Akbari Gate, in collaboration with Aga Khan Cultural Service Pakistan (AKCS-P) & Agence Francaise de Development (AFD).

According to WCLA sources here on Thursday, the gate is located at the eastern end of Lahore Fort and was constructed in 1566 CE by Mughal Emperor Akbar as a crucial entrance to the ancient Walled City connecting the royal enclave with the urban center.

This significant two-storeyed structure exemplifies a blend of military architecture and aesthetic design characterized by heavy

semi-octagonal bastions, battlements, machicolations and a sturdy timber gate.

Sources said that in July 2022, an agreement between the Agence Francaise de Development (AFD) and the GoPunj was signed and as per the agreement, the general objective of the “Heritage and Urban Regeneration: Tourism Development in Lahore Fort and its Buffer Zone” (HURL) project was to contribute to tourism development through heritage conservation, new facilities and urban regeneration in the Lahore Fort.

Sources further said that amongst the first few components of the extensive project is the complete rehabilitation of the Akbari gate. Following the site handover in 2023 to AKCS-P,

a comprehensive documentation process commenced, including condition assessments and emergency stabilization. The current phase focuses on removing inappropriate interventions, structural consolidation, and surface conservation.

Investigations revealed multiple cycles of repairs and prolonged vacancy.

It is proposed that the structure be preserved based on historical evidence and made accessible to the public, sources added.

It is pertinent to mention that The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) had also preserved other buildings within Lahore fort, Walled city Lahore and in other parts of the city following its objective of preservation of architectural & cultural heritage. Moreover, the Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) had been organizing several tours and events at heritage sites.

WCLA Director General Kamran Lashari said, "Akbari Gate stands as one of the most significant and historically rich entrances to the Lahore Fort offering a profound glimpse into the cultural and Royal heritage of our region. We firmly believe that the preservation of heritage sites should not be confined solely to the restoration and structural consolidation of these landmarks. Instead, it is equally important to ensure their accessibility and appeal to the public. Recognizing this, we have undertaken comprehensive efforts to create engaging opportunities that invite both local and international tourists to explore and appreciate these cultural treasures. To achieve this, we have developed a variety of initiatives, including guided tours and interactive events, designed to make these sites more engaging and educational for visitors. By fostering accessibility, engagement, and innovation in heritage tourism, we aim to preserve our shared history while promoting cultural appreciation and economic growth through sustainable tourism practices."