LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) and Agha Khan Culture Service Pakistan (AKCSP) on Friday signed a collaboration agreement regarding the implementation of "Heritage and Urban Regeneration:Tourism Development in Lahore Fort and its Buffer Zone".

According to a press release issued here, "This agreement is for a period of five years and aimed at rehabilitating the surroundings of Lahore Fort and to make it a tourist hub." WCLA Director General Kamran Lashari said that this collaboration agreement would cover a new phase in the rehabilitation of Lahore Fort,adding that WCLA and AKCSP had carried out several successful projects in the walled city of Lahore and this would be another landmark.

AKCSP CEO Tauseef Ahmad Khwaja said, "It is always good to work with WCLA as a team and we are looking forward to work together on this project as well as it is of a great scope.

" It is pertinent to mention here that encroachments surrounding the heritage structure will be removed which will help in making the 'Mariam Zamani Mosque' visible to the tourists.

Under the project a link would be developed between the Mariam Zamani Mosque and the Lahore Fort,whereas a museum will be setup in the basement (summer palace) of Lahore Fort.

According to this agreement, the Government of Punjab, through WCLA entrusts Agha Khan Culture Service Pakistan with the mission of conceiving the project and its implementation.

The objective of the agreement is to define the principles, terms, conditions and modalities for the implementation and operation of the project,stated the release.