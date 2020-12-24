UrduPoint.com
WCLA,Lampro Mellon Celebrate Quid-e-Azam Day At Lahore Fort

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 05:40 PM

WCLA,Lampro Mellon celebrate Quid-e-Azam Day at Lahore Fort

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :To celebrate Quaid-e-Azam Day, the Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) and Lampro Mellon released a short documentary based on the poem 'Khizar-e-Rah' by Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

The poem was read by Kamran Lashari, the Director General WCLA, whereas the documentary was made by Lampro Mellon.

The launching ceremony of the poem and its documentary was held at the Lahore Fort here on Thursday.

The Walled City of Lahore Authority and Lampro Mellon have partnered to preserve the heritageand culture of the Punjab capital.

More Stories From Pakistan

