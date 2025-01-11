Open Menu

WCLA’s Badshahi Masjid Conservation Project In Final Stages

Muhammad Irfan Published January 11, 2025 | 05:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) is going to complete the conservation project of Badshahi Masjid, which is one of the significant historical monuments, built by Aurangzeb Alamgir in 1671-1672.

The Masjid building was losing its glorious state due to inappropriate implementation of materials and lack of management. The project of Badshahi Masjid was entrusted to the Walled City of Lahore Authority for conservation in 2022 by the Government of Punjab through Auqaf Department. The total approved cost of the project was Rs. 350.57 million. The Authority had constituted an advisory body for the decisions and implementation of the conservation proposals. The committee consisted of historians, architects, conservationists, engineers as well as representatives from Auqaf and Archeology departments. In initial phase, documentation and structural assessment was done.

After the consent of this committee, physical works initiated at site. The conservation of mosque chambers is in progress. So far 50 percent works have been completed while the laying of electrical wires at top roof is in progress. The conservation of main entrance, a part of the scheme, is also underway. The illumination of domes, minarets, and front façade has been completed. As part of this project, toilet block was found in dilapidated condition; however, it is also in phase of reconstruction. WCLA focused on the historical revival and preservation of this invaluable asset. The conservation of mosque building is also percent completed.

On the other hand, stones inside the mosque are also in weakening condition which is also being restored. The work on roof is also 75% completed. The completion of this project is expected in June 2025.

Kamran Lashari, Director General, Walled City of Lahore Authority, said, “The conservation of Badshahi Mosque has been one of the most topmost priorities of our institution. This historical landmark attracts thousands of tourists, visitors, researchers, academics and architects from within the country and abroad. We have dedicated commendable efforts to bring this mosque into its original and authentic outlook. We are thankful to the Government of Punjab for their trust in our institute for our executing excellence. The conservation project of Badshahi Masjid is not limited to structural rehabilitation but, it is important that public visits and observes the historical significance of this place. For this, we have been working on public facilitation so that more and more tourists get an easy and comfortable experience at Badshahi Mosque”.

Mr. Mubashar Hassan, Deputy Director Conservation and Planning, Walled City of Lahore Authority, expressed his opinions and said, “Badshahi Mosque is an epitome of architectural brilliance for the use of red-sand stones, stucco and fresco in Badshahi Mosque which present the historic and artistic excellence of the Mughal Empire. We have tried to carefully conserve it while keeping its authenticity.

