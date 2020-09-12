UrduPoint.com
WCOP Appreciates Launching Of "Roshan Digital Account"

Sat 12th September 2020 | 10:02 PM

The World Congress of Overseas Pakistanis (WCOP) has welcomed and appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government for launching "Roshan Pakistan Digital Account" for overseas Pakistanis to facilitate them in investments and remittances in Pakistan

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :The World Congress of Overseas Pakistanis (WCOP) has welcomed and appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government for launching "Roshan Pakistan Digital Account" for overseas Pakistanis to facilitate them in investments and remittances in Pakistan.

"The opening of this "Roshan Digital Account" for Overseas Pakistanis is a big step to glavanise Overseas Pakistanis for investments in Pakistan", Executive Director of WCOP Arif Anis Malik told APP here on Saturday.

He said "Our brightest asset is overseas Pakistanis and we were unable to tap their potential previously due to several restrictions".

"On the other hands, progress made by China and our neighbours can be linked to their expatriates community that invested heavily in their respective countries," he remarked.

He added that hence, the opening of this "Roshan Digital Account" was a big step to galvanise overseas Pakistanis for investments in Pakistan.

