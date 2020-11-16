UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WCOP Hails Setting Up Of STZs For Overseas Pakistanis

Umer Jamshaid 27 seconds ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 08:51 PM

WCOP hails setting up of STZs for Overseas Pakistanis

The World Congress of Overseas Pakistanis (WCOP)(UK) has appreciated the setting up of specialized technology zones terming it as a great initiative of the Government of Pakistan

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :The World Congress of Overseas Pakistanis (WCOP)(UK) has appreciated the setting up of specialized technology zones terming it as a great initiative of the Government of Pakistan.

"In my view, setting up specialized technology zones is a great initiative. The IT industry demanded Special Technology Zones (STZs) to provide opportunities for medium and small scale IT enterprises to have less infrastructure cost and overheads to enable them to do their business and earn exports and remittances for the country", Executive Director of WCOP Arif Anis told APP here today.

He observed that this has hugely potential to bring the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in Pakistan. Arif Anis said "Prime Minister Imran Khan is himself very interested in seeing this succeed and he will issue instructions and the Planning Commission would have to find ways to get it through".

The Executive Director of WCOP further said that such dedicated clusters of land in major cities with specialized infrastructure, like plug and play buildings, for IT companies will become valuable assets. The STZs, he said have low land rental, less sales and withholding tax, less utility bill charges, which were all incentives to bring investors and incentives that were necessary for small IT companies to thrive in a low cost environment.

Arif Anis said that the Information Technology (IT) companies get projects that require plug and play and power backups.

"This is the sort of infrastructure that is necessary for its growth. High rise technology parks do not work it for the IT industry because these buildings have high rentals which increases cost of doing business",Arif Anis remarked.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister World Technology Exports Business United Kingdom Congress All Government Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima offers condolences to wife of Bahra ..

6 minutes ago

SEHA strengthens integration across facilities and ..

6 minutes ago

Zayed Centre for Research into Rare Disease in Chi ..

6 minutes ago

Al Falasi, British Minister of Investment discuss ..

6 minutes ago

Past allegiances no barrier to Burns' passion for ..

29 seconds ago

US Security and Exchange Commission Chairman to Le ..

31 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.