WD Taking Steps To Conserve Wildlife

Published January 27, 2025

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Following the special instructions of Secretary Forests, Environment and Wildlife Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shahid Zaman, the Wildlife Department (WD) Kohat Monday took an important step to free two pairs of peacocks to protect wildlife.

As part of the drive, SDFO Tanda and Range Officer, Wildlife Kohat led by DFO Wildlife, Shabbir Ahmed freed two pairs of peacocks at the Knowledge Park.

This step is not only a positive step towards restoring the natural environment in the region but also an attempt to make the public aware of the importance of wildlife conservation and their importance.

The peacocks, which are known for their beauty and elegance, will add to the beauty of the park and play an important role in the restoration of the environment.

This effort of the wildlife department officials reflects the commitment of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's government to conserve natural resources and promote wildlife.

The initiative will not only allow the people of the area to observe the natural beauty closely, but it will also provide a positive message for the survival of wildlife.

