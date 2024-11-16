WDD briefs female kiln workers about their rights

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) The Women Development Department (WDD) organized a one-day awareness session regarding gender based violence at the brick klins here Saturday.

Briefing the participants, Senior Psychologist of Hyderabad Directorate Sayeda Quratulain Shah said that her department was working to protect women against any form of violence at home as well as at the workplace.

She briefed the kiln workers about their rights and channels through which they could seek protection of their rights.

She referred to a number of national and international laws which guaranteed their rights.

Shah asked the women to immediately report the violence against them to the concerned government departments which were under obligation to protect them as well as their jobs.

She said that the WDD wanted to ensure a violence free society for women.