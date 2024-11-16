WDD Briefs Female Kiln Workers About Their Rights
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 16, 2024 | 08:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) The Women Development Department (WDD) organized a one-day awareness session regarding gender based violence at the brick klins here Saturday.
Briefing the participants, Senior Psychologist of Hyderabad Directorate Sayeda Quratulain Shah said that her department was working to protect women against any form of violence at home as well as at the workplace.
She briefed the kiln workers about their rights and channels through which they could seek protection of their rights.
She referred to a number of national and international laws which guaranteed their rights.
Shah asked the women to immediately report the violence against them to the concerned government departments which were under obligation to protect them as well as their jobs.
She said that the WDD wanted to ensure a violence free society for women.
Recent Stories
Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..
DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qual ..
#DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qua ..
Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister
IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters
ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away
Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP
Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..
Pakistan women's central contracts announced
Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dry, cold weather likely to persist in most parts of country2 minutes ago
-
CBD suspends all construction activities2 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 68 kg drugs in eight operations2 minutes ago
-
US Consul General meets CM’s aide12 minutes ago
-
SAU's Senate meeting discusses key agendas12 minutes ago
-
Series of public hearings continues across LESCO region22 minutes ago
-
Crime ratio starts decreasing in Faisalabad32 minutes ago
-
AJK President to visit Kotli from Nov 20 on mass contact drive32 minutes ago
-
155,480 power pilferers detected32 minutes ago
-
AJK President grieves over loss of human lives in Manjhotar traffic mishap32 minutes ago
-
LESCO's 1,933 feeder declared load-shedding free42 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti expresses sorrow over death of Ilyas Bilour42 minutes ago