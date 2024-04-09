WDD Collaborates DFAN To Combat Substance Abuse Among Women, Girls
Umer Jamshaid Published April 09, 2024 | 04:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) An alliance between the Women Development Department (WDD) and the Drug Free Action Network (DFAN) was forged to address the menace of substance abuse among women and girls.
The session, chaired by Secretary Women Development Department Sumaira Samad here on Tuesday, aimed at devising practical measures to protect women and girls from falling prey to the scourge of drugs.
Representatives from the Women Development Department, including Hafiz Ubaidullah Zakria, Deputy Secretary Maria Javed with delegates from the Drug Advisory Training Hub, Syed Mohsin and Syed Zulfiqar, actively participated in the session.
During the meeting, the programme officer of the Drug Advisory Training Hub briefed the attendees about various types of addiction and highlighted alarming statistics regarding habitual female drug users in Punjab.
Expressing deep concern, the WDD secretary emphasized the urgent need to address this significant issue and stressed on concerted efforts. She directed the Drug Advisory Training Hub to collaborate with the team of the Women Development Department to formulate a comprehensive plan to disseminate information about available drugs and treatment options for addicted women and girls.
Furthermore, the Secretary expressed keen interest in organizing regular sessions in working women hostels across Punjab, in collaboration with governmental universities where Women Development Centers are established. These sessions aim to raise awareness about the dangers of substance abuse and provide support and guidance to vulnerable women and girls.
Recent Stories
Irfan, Usman earn maiden Pakistan selection
Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani elected as Senate Chairman
SIFC playing pivotal role to exploit country's mineral potential
Senators-elect take oath amid PTI’s protest
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 April 2024
Army Chief hosts iftar dinner for Pakistan Cricket Team
UN Security Council refers Palestinian application for full UN membership to com ..
Robbery turns violent: man injured after resisting attack in Hazro Town
US says still opposes Rafah assault after Netanyahu says date set
Dr Al-Issa: A global advocate for peace, interfaith dialogue, moderation
PTI seeks ECP nod for Intra-party election validation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM felicitates as Yusuf Raza Gilani elected Senate chairman4 seconds ago
-
Spiritually motivated youngsters benefit thousands of needy faithful by arranging iftari during Rama ..10 minutes ago
-
Mehndi, jewelry top sold festive items on Eid10 minutes ago
-
Eid shopping craze reach to climax in Malakand, Swat10 minutes ago
-
Artificial jewelry, readymade garments attract people on eve of Chand Raat10 minutes ago
-
DPO reviews traffic arrangements for Eid to facilitate citizens20 minutes ago
-
PM announces Daanish Schools expansion to realise Quaid's Pakistan dream30 minutes ago
-
ATSC decides 137,316 cases in 202350 minutes ago
-
Chairman J&K People's Freedom League extends Eid greetings to Muslims50 minutes ago
-
Over 100 children to celebrate Eid at CPWB50 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz, Qatari Amir exchange Eid greetings; discuss bilateral ties1 hour ago
-
KU declares results of LLB Part-I, II annual exam 20221 hour ago