WDD Collaborates DFAN To Combat Substance Abuse Among Women, Girls

Umer Jamshaid Published April 09, 2024 | 04:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) An alliance between the Women Development Department (WDD) and the Drug Free Action Network (DFAN) was forged to address the menace of substance abuse among women and girls.

The session, chaired by Secretary Women Development Department Sumaira Samad here on Tuesday, aimed at devising practical measures to protect women and girls from falling prey to the scourge of drugs.

Representatives from the Women Development Department, including Hafiz Ubaidullah Zakria, Deputy Secretary Maria Javed with delegates from the Drug Advisory Training Hub, Syed Mohsin and Syed Zulfiqar, actively participated in the session.

During the meeting, the programme officer of the Drug Advisory Training Hub briefed the attendees about various types of addiction and highlighted alarming statistics regarding habitual female drug users in Punjab.

Expressing deep concern, the WDD secretary emphasized the urgent need to address this significant issue and stressed on concerted efforts. She directed the Drug Advisory Training Hub to collaborate with the team of the Women Development Department to formulate a comprehensive plan to disseminate information about available drugs and treatment options for addicted women and girls.

Furthermore, the Secretary expressed keen interest in organizing regular sessions in working women hostels across Punjab, in collaboration with governmental universities where Women Development Centers are established. These sessions aim to raise awareness about the dangers of substance abuse and provide support and guidance to vulnerable women and girls.

