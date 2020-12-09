WDD creating awareness regarding women' rights laws: Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Women Development Ashifa Riaz on Wednesday said the Women Development Department (WDD) was creating awareness among women about various platforms related to women' rights laws.

She expressed these views during review meeting on departmental performance here at the Women Development Secretariat.

The provincial Minister said the WDD was conveying the message of protection of women' rights to every common lady.

Ashifa Riaz said that awareness was being created regarding peace building, online business, adding that awareness trainings were being conducted in urban and rural areas on women' inheritance rights, prevention of underage marriages, negative effects of gender discrimination, and elimination of sexual, mental and physical violence in urban and rural areas.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Women Development Ambreen Raza, Additional Secretary WDD Asif Ul Rehman, Deputy Secretary Planning Muhammad Najib, Director Sujeela Naveed and concerned officers.