WDD launches gender parity report

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) The Punjab Women Development Department has launched the "Punjab Gender Parity Report 2022," a comprehensive annual publication aimed at fostering gender equality and women empowerment here on Tuesday.

Compiled by the Punjab Commission on the Status of Women, a dedicated institute under the Women Development Department, with collaboration of UNFPA (United Nations Population Fund), the report provides a detailed analysis of gender-disaggregated data across seven thematic areas, including demographics, governance, education, health, economic participation and opportunities, justice, and special initiatives.

The unveiling ceremony was attended by Javaid Akram, Provincial Caretaker Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education, Social Welfare, and Baitul-Mal, who served as the chief guest.

This annual report serves as a vital information document for policymakers, researchers, and justice providers. The Gender Management Information System, an integral part of the report, covers over 290 indicators, providing essential insights for informed decision-making on gender-related matters.

Distinguished guests, including executive secretaries of government departments, commissioners, chairpersons of Provincial Commissions on the Status of Women, vice-chancellors of educational institutions, and representatives from national and international organizations, were also in attendance.

The "Punjab Gender Parity Report 2022" stands as a testament to the collaborative efforts of the Women Development Department and the Punjab Commission on the Status of Women in advancing gender equality and creating a more inclusive society.