WDD organised seminar on women empowerment

(@FahadShabbir)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Department of Women Development Shaheed Benazirabad organized a program for the encouragement of women working for the rights of women throughout the district.

The program was organized in connection with World Women Day at Government Girls Fatima Jinnah High school Nawabshah. Addressing the program, Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar, Deputy Director Women Development Naseem Hassan Mastoi, District Education Officer Qurban Ali Rahu, Shahnaz Lakho, Humaira Mir and others said that society would adopt the real path of development when women are given opportunities in all walks of life including education and employments on equality basis.

Speakers said that the objective of observing World Women Day aimed at creating awareness among both genders about the rights of women.

They said that laws are formulated and require strict implementation for prevention of underage marriages of girls, domestic violence and other similar issues. On the occasion DC and Deputy Director Women Development distributed shields and commendation certificates among women of government and private linked departments including Maryam Bhurt, Zaibunnisa, Shahnaz Lakho, Benazir Shah, Benazir Jamali, Advocate Fauzia, Humera Mir, Nazeeran, Lala Rukh Baloch, Khanzadi, Humaira and others. Students of Fatima Jinnah School presented tablos on women rights. Later DC and other guests visited scientific and cultural stalls displayed by students and appreciated their work.