WDD Organizes Awareness Seminar On Violence Against Women, Girls

Faizan Hashmi Published December 10, 2022 | 09:44 PM

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :Women Development Department Shaheed Benazirabad on Saturday organized an awareness seminar at the village Rahmoon Keerio near Sakrand town.

The seminar aimed at informing about violence against women and grown girls, its prevention, and about the rights of women.

Addressing the seminar, Deputy Director of Women Development Naseem Hassan Mastoi and others said that the Sindh Government has enacted legislation for women's rights so that women get equal importance as compared to men in society.

Speakers said that Women Development Department is organizing awareness seminars and programmes under the 16-day campaign to give equal rights to women of this society and to provide awareness about their rights so that violence against women and girls could be prevented and voices could be raised for equality and their basic rights.

On the occasion, Deputy Director distributed gifts and life kits among women.

