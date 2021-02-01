WDD play active role for welfare of women:Ashifa Riaz

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Women Development Ashifa Riaz on Monday said that Women's Development Department (WDD) was playing an active role for the protection and welfare of women.

She expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of civil society representatives at her office here and apprised them of the steps taken for the advancement of women.

The provincial minister said that due to the joint efforts of the Auqaf Department and the WDD, women had been given representation in the Punjab Auqaf Organization in specific quotas.

Similarly, two women have also been represented in the recruitment committees constituted in the Auqaf department.

She further said that prayer space had been allotted in the offices for women employees and separate washrooms had also been allotted.

Similarly, a Gender Mainstreaming Committee had been constituted for the welfare of women. The provincial minister further said that Daycare Centre had been set up at Datadarbar Hospital and Aiwan-e-Auqaf and quota was allotted for women in recruitment process so as women could play their role in development of the country.