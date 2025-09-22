Open Menu

WDD Punjab Holds Awareness Session At GCWUS

Muhammad Irfan Published September 22, 2025 | 03:50 PM

WDD Punjab holds awareness session at GCWUS

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Women Development Department (WDD) Punjab, organized an awareness

session at the Govt College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) here on

Monday.

An official from the varsity said the session, was designed to introduce two

key initiatives: the "Entrepreneurial Female Youth Pitch Competition" and the

"Skills Development through Ambassador Program for Female University Students."

The program, he said, featured insightful presentations from resource persons

Faheem Akhtar and Mazhar Ali.

The event was gracefully compared by Maham Khan, with welcome remarks

by Dr Aisha Farid, Director, Women Development Centre, GCWUS and

a warm welcome to guests by Dr Samia Naeem, Focal Person of the Program.

The session successfully highlighted the opportunities available to female students

for entrepreneurship and skill enhancement, reinforcing the commitment to women

empowerment across the province.

