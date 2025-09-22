WDD Punjab Holds Awareness Session At GCWUS
Muhammad Irfan Published September 22, 2025 | 03:50 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Women Development Department (WDD) Punjab, organized an awareness
session at the Govt College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) here on
Monday.
An official from the varsity said the session, was designed to introduce two
key initiatives: the "Entrepreneurial Female Youth Pitch Competition" and the
"Skills Development through Ambassador Program for Female University Students."
The program, he said, featured insightful presentations from resource persons
Faheem Akhtar and Mazhar Ali.
The event was gracefully compared by Maham Khan, with welcome remarks
by Dr Aisha Farid, Director, Women Development Centre, GCWUS and
a warm welcome to guests by Dr Samia Naeem, Focal Person of the Program.
The session successfully highlighted the opportunities available to female students
for entrepreneurship and skill enhancement, reinforcing the commitment to women
empowerment across the province.
