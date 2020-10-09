WDD Punjab signs MoU with BF Technologies

(@FahadShabbir)

The Women Development Department (WDD) Punjab signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the BF Technologies, here on Friday

Secretary Women Development Ambreen Raza said that the MoU had been signed for promotion of eCommerce/other soft skills, thereby encouraging women to acquire virtual skills under the programme 'Strong Families Make Strong Societies'.

"The Women Development Department Punjab is partnering with BF Technologies to showcase live podcast transmissions provided by BF Technologies. The podcasts will be aired live on the social media platforms of WDD from 14th of October 2020 till the 3rd of January 2021.

The live podcast transmissions will be conducted biweekly, every Wednesday and Sunday at 9PM. The duration of the podcasts will be about one hour and 30 minutes," Ambreen Raza said.