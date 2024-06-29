WDD, Quetta Administration Agrees To Work Together For Women Assistance
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) The Women Development Department and the Quetta Divisional Administration have agreed to work together to assist women, protect them from harassment, and create opportunities for their advancement in all fields.
Special committees will be formed in all line departments under the Anti-Harassment Act to prevent harassment.
Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi, Advisor to the Chief Minister of Balochistan on Women Development, met with Commissioner Quetta Division, Hamza Shafqaat and discussed efforts to promote gender equality in the province.
Dr. Buladi said that as Parliamentary Secretary for Health, she had established special spaces for women at various public places in Quetta, including the District Court, University of Balochistan, Quetta International Airport, High Court of Balochistan and Sardar Bahadur Khan Women's University.
These centers provide facilities for working women, including prayer rooms, baby feeding, and rest areas. However, some of these centers are still inactive and need to be activated.
Dr. Buladi emphasized the need to provide a safe environment for women in workplaces, stating that harassment is a serious offense under the law and will not be tolerated.
She warned that any complaint of harassment would be thoroughly investigated, and those found guilty would be punished, including termination of employment.
The Advisor said that all departments must establish anti-harassment committees under the Anti-Harassment Act, and progress reports have been sought from all departments. Those departments that fail to establish these committees will be given a deadline, and if they still fail to comply, the relevant administrative secretaries and the Chief Secretary of Balochistan will be informed in writing to take action against the responsible officials.
Commissioner Quetta Division, Hamza Shafqaat, congratulated Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi on her new responsibilities and expressed hope that joint efforts would be made to promote women's development and protection. He assured that all possible efforts would be made to provide protection to working women and create a safe environment for them.
