UrduPoint.com

WDD Secretary Discusses Women Development Projects With JICA

Muhammad Irfan Published January 18, 2023 | 08:32 PM

WDD secretary discusses women development projects with JICA

Punjab Women Development Department (WDD) Secretary Sumaira Samad held a meeting with Mr. Shinichino Nakahra, technical senior advisor JICA and his team at WDD office, here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Punjab Women Development Department (WDD) Secretary Sumaira Samad held a meeting with Mr. Shinichino Nakahra, technical senior advisor JICA and his team at WDD office, here on Wednesday.

In the meeting she shared the details of her upcoming pilot project "employed capacity development for women in Punjab" and highlighted that JICA (Japanese International Cooperation Agency) will be providing technical support to both TEVTA and PVTC in the upgradation of the courses and build the capacity of the institutes to increase female enrolment and encourage more women to seek opportunities for income generation.

The purpose of the pilot project is to design a sustainable and scalable program to encourage women (Particularly marginalized women) to participate in TVET (Technical and Vocational education and Training) and the labor force to identify countermeasures against obstacles for them to launch and engage in continuous economic activities.

The Secretary WDD said that the Government of Punjab puts a lot of emphasis on Technical Education and Vocational Training. The government's priority is to promote women's leadership in business and micro-enterprise development so this project can bring new developments to this field.

She later thanked Mr. Shinichino Nakahra and his team and appreciated their efforts.

Related Topics

Business Education Government Of Punjab Punjab Women Government

Recent Stories

Federal Insurance Ombudsman issues annual performa ..

Federal Insurance Ombudsman issues annual performance report

55 seconds ago
 Ukrainian President Gives Current Death Toll of 1 ..

Ukrainian President Gives Current Death Toll of 15 People From Helicopter Crash ..

57 seconds ago
 'I got lucky': Gauff edges Raducanu in battle of p ..

'I got lucky': Gauff edges Raducanu in battle of prodigies

58 seconds ago
 US, NATO Allies to Perform Air Force Drills on Thu ..

US, NATO Allies to Perform Air Force Drills on Thursday Over Baltic States - Air ..

1 minute ago
 HR ministry organises dialogue on Jan 23

HR ministry organises dialogue on Jan 23

10 minutes ago
 Imran wants to create anarchy in country: Federal ..

Imran wants to create anarchy in country: Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviati ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.