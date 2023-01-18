WDD secretary discusses women development projects with JICA

Punjab Women Development Department (WDD) Secretary Sumaira Samad held a meeting with Mr. Shinichino Nakahra, technical senior advisor JICA and his team at WDD office, here on Wednesday

In the meeting she shared the details of her upcoming pilot project "employed capacity development for women in Punjab" and highlighted that JICA (Japanese International Cooperation Agency) will be providing technical support to both TEVTA and PVTC in the upgradation of the courses and build the capacity of the institutes to increase female enrolment and encourage more women to seek opportunities for income generation.

The purpose of the pilot project is to design a sustainable and scalable program to encourage women (Particularly marginalized women) to participate in TVET (Technical and Vocational education and Training) and the labor force to identify countermeasures against obstacles for them to launch and engage in continuous economic activities.

The Secretary WDD said that the Government of Punjab puts a lot of emphasis on Technical Education and Vocational Training. The government's priority is to promote women's leadership in business and micro-enterprise development so this project can bring new developments to this field.

She later thanked Mr. Shinichino Nakahra and his team and appreciated their efforts.