UrduPoint.com

WDD Strives To Ensure Equal Opportunities For Women

Muhammad Irfan Published February 13, 2023 | 11:26 PM

WDD strives to ensure equal opportunities for women

Punjab Women Department Department (WDD) is striving to ensure equal opportunities and dignity of life for women as these are the key factors which play a key role in sustainable economic growth and social development

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Punjab Women Department Department (WDD) is striving to ensure equal opportunities and dignity of life for women as these are the key factors which play a key role in sustainable economic growth and social development.

In order to achieve these objectives, WDD is organizing training workshops for officers of various government departments and institutions on gender mainstreaming, gender responsive planning and gender responsive budgeting in FY 2022-23.

In this context, the department here Monday organized a two-day training workshop for officers and scholars of Auqaf and Religious Affairs Department, so that they could effectively implement strategies to bring women into mainstream and play a positive role for their betterment.

The WDD Secretary Samira Samad said that when women have equal opportunities with men, the family and society will progress. She added that it is the responsibility of the state to highlight the potential of women on the basis of gender equality, for which this is the first attempt of a government institution like WDD to have a training session with Auqaf Department. This training would help the government to formulate the laws in consideration of religious and social principles which would benefit the women to have equal opportunities.

Related Topics

Punjab Progress Women Family Government

Recent Stories

Sadiq Sanjrani extends good wishes on start of PSL ..

Sadiq Sanjrani extends good wishes on start of PSL 8th edition

3 minutes ago
 UN Humanitarian Chief Met With Syrian President 'S ..

UN Humanitarian Chief Met With Syrian President 'Short While Ago' - Spokesperson

1 minute ago
 Israeli Parliament Won't Delay Judicial Reform Hea ..

Israeli Parliament Won't Delay Judicial Reform Hearing Despite Protests - Report ..

1 minute ago
 Blinken Weighs Meeting With Chinese Diplomat at Mu ..

Blinken Weighs Meeting With Chinese Diplomat at Munich Conference This Week - Re ..

1 minute ago
 Stoltenberg Says NATO's Official Communication Cha ..

Stoltenberg Says NATO's Official Communication Channels Not Affected by Latest C ..

1 minute ago
 European, US stocks climb on hopes of inflation sl ..

European, US stocks climb on hopes of inflation slowdown

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.