WDD strives to ensure equal opportunities for women

Punjab Women Department Department (WDD) is striving to ensure equal opportunities and dignity of life for women as these are the key factors which play a key role in sustainable economic growth and social development

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Punjab Women Department Department (WDD) is striving to ensure equal opportunities and dignity of life for women as these are the key factors which play a key role in sustainable economic growth and social development.

In order to achieve these objectives, WDD is organizing training workshops for officers of various government departments and institutions on gender mainstreaming, gender responsive planning and gender responsive budgeting in FY 2022-23.

In this context, the department here Monday organized a two-day training workshop for officers and scholars of Auqaf and Religious Affairs Department, so that they could effectively implement strategies to bring women into mainstream and play a positive role for their betterment.

The WDD Secretary Samira Samad said that when women have equal opportunities with men, the family and society will progress. She added that it is the responsibility of the state to highlight the potential of women on the basis of gender equality, for which this is the first attempt of a government institution like WDD to have a training session with Auqaf Department. This training would help the government to formulate the laws in consideration of religious and social principles which would benefit the women to have equal opportunities.