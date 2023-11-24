WDD to launch 16-day campaign on women’ rights

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) The Punjab Women Development Department (WDD) is launching an 16-day global awareness campaign from Nov 25 to address and prevent gender-based violence through effective initiatives.

WDD Secretary Sumaira Samad, along with her team, has completed preparations for the drive, saying that Nov 25 is observed annually as the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, symbolizing unity and determination against gender-based violence. The theme for this year's campaign is "UNiTE! Invest in Ending Violence against Women and Girls."

WDD Secretary Sumaira Samad emphasized that the Women Development Department's 16-day awareness campaign would involve comprehensive actions. The iconic structures like the Pakistan monument and the Punjab Assembly building would be illuminated in orange lights. The color orange is symbolic of the campaign against gender-based violence.

Additionally, during the 16-day awareness campaign, materials related to preventing and addressing gender-based violence would be displayed at the Punjab Secretariat. This material would provide essential information about women's legal rights, available support services, and reporting incidents of gender-based violence.

Samira Samad also mentioned that the Punjab Commission on the Status of Women's cooperation would facilitate the implementation of the Punjab Gender Parity Report 2022. Furthermore, training for government officials regarding the inclusion of women in key roles, gender-responsive project planning, and budgeting for gender responsiveness would be conducted. An awareness campaign would also be carried out through the transport department. Sumaira Samad highlighted the use of hashtags like "OrangeTheWorld#" and "16 Days" on social media to expand the campaign's reach.