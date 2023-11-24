Open Menu

WDD To Launch 16-day Campaign On Women’ Rights

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 24, 2023 | 05:50 PM

WDD to launch 16-day campaign on women’ rights

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) The Punjab Women Development Department (WDD) is launching an 16-day global awareness campaign from Nov 25 to address and prevent gender-based violence through effective initiatives.

WDD Secretary Sumaira Samad, along with her team, has completed preparations for the drive, saying that Nov 25 is observed annually as the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, symbolizing unity and determination against gender-based violence. The theme for this year's campaign is "UNiTE! Invest in Ending Violence against Women and Girls."

WDD Secretary Sumaira Samad emphasized that the Women Development Department's 16-day awareness campaign would involve comprehensive actions. The iconic structures like the Pakistan monument and the Punjab Assembly building would be illuminated in orange lights. The color orange is symbolic of the campaign against gender-based violence.

Additionally, during the 16-day awareness campaign, materials related to preventing and addressing gender-based violence would be displayed at the Punjab Secretariat. This material would provide essential information about women's legal rights, available support services, and reporting incidents of gender-based violence.

Samira Samad also mentioned that the Punjab Commission on the Status of Women's cooperation would facilitate the implementation of the Punjab Gender Parity Report 2022. Furthermore, training for government officials regarding the inclusion of women in key roles, gender-responsive project planning, and budgeting for gender responsiveness would be conducted. An awareness campaign would also be carried out through the transport department. Sumaira Samad highlighted the use of hashtags like "OrangeTheWorld#" and "16 Days" on social media to expand the campaign's reach.

Related Topics

Pakistan Punjab Social Media Orange Women From Government Unity Foods Limited Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s Tech Wizards Impressed by vivo V29e 5 ..

Pakistan’s Tech Wizards Impressed by vivo V29e 5G!

53 minutes ago
 Here’s what you need to know about the TikTok Ch ..

Here’s what you need to know about the TikTok Challenges

59 minutes ago
 KSE-100 tops 59,000 points on investor confidence

KSE-100 tops 59,000 points on investor confidence

1 hour ago
 Gomal University, University of Mianwali sign MoU

Gomal University, University of Mianwali sign MoU

10 minutes ago
 Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakis ..

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2023

22 seconds ago
 Caretaker PM emphasizes on educating youth about r ..

Caretaker PM emphasizes on educating youth about rich Islamic history, culture

2 hours ago
Rupee shed 11 paisa against Dollar

Rupee shed 11 paisa against Dollar

10 minutes ago
 IMF disbursed $ 1.2 bln under Stand By Arrangement ..

IMF disbursed $ 1.2 bln under Stand By Arrangement so far: Caretaker Minister fo ..

10 minutes ago
 PM lauds Saudi Arabia for always standing with Pak ..

PM lauds Saudi Arabia for always standing with Pakistan in turbulent times

10 minutes ago
 Call to set up national gold bank

Call to set up national gold bank

7 minutes ago
 LHC observes Environment Protection Dept responsib ..

LHC observes Environment Protection Dept responsible for smog

3 hours ago
 Pakistan offers airlift for injured Palestinians f ..

Pakistan offers airlift for injured Palestinians for medical treatment

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan