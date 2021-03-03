(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :The Women Development department (WDD) will observe International Women's Day in a befitting manner to highlight the important role played by womenfolk in the overall development and progress of the society.

Punjab Minister for Women Development Ashifa Riaz stated this while presiding over a meeting at the Women Development Secretariat, on Wednesday.

Secretary Women Development Umbreen Raza, Additional Secretary Asifur Rehman and others attended the meeting.

The minister maintained that the day will be celebrated in austere manner to spend more and more funds on the welfare of the women. "This day is an important occasion to sensitize the society about the beneficial role and rights of the women because no society could progress without vibrant contribution of its womenfolk", concluded the minister.