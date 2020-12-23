WDD working to formulate strategy for women right

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :-:Punjab Minister for Women Development Ashifa Riaz on Wednesday said the Women Development Department (WDD) was working with all stakeholders to formulate a comprehensive strategy for the implementation of protection of women rights.

She said this while presiding over a meeting here at the Women Development Secretariat to review the annual report of Punjab Commission 2018.

She said the development of women's personal, family life and national development was possible with empowering women economically.

She said the WDD with the coordination of Police, Health, Labour, Agriculture departments and other government and non-government organizations working on a practical level for women's economic empowerment.

Secretary Women Development Umbereen Raza, Additional Secretary Women Development Asif-ur-Rehman, representatives of Punjab Commission and other concerned officers were present in the meeting.