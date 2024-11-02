Open Menu

WDDB, Pakistan Railways Agree To Enhance Travel Facilities For Women

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 02, 2024 | 08:28 PM

The Women Development Department, Balochistan (WDDB) and Pakistan Railways have agreed to take measures aimed at enhancing travel facilities for women at the Quetta Railway Station

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) The Women Development Department, Balochistan (WDDB) and Pakistan Railways have agreed to take measures aimed at enhancing travel facilities for women at the Quetta Railway Station.

The Divisional Superintendent of Pakistan Railways, Syed Ahmed Khan, met with the Advisor to the Chief Minister of Balochistan for Women Development, Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi, to discuss the available travel facilities for women at the Quetta Railway Station.

During the meeting, Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi emphasized the importance of ensuring a safe, comfortable, and dignified travel experience for women.

She noted that the construction of dedicated waiting areas for women, facilitating ticketing systems, and providing better amenities in train compartments would not only improve convenience but also encourage women to view train travel as a safe and reliable option.

Dr. Buledi stressed that further steps would be taken in collaboration with railway authorities, keeping in mind the travel needs and safety of women. These measures are part of the Balochistan government's efforts to empower women in the province and represent significant progress towards improving the current infrastructure.

