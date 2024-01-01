'We aim to make education accessible and affordable' says VC AIOU

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) Vice Chancellor, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood, congratulated the students on the beginning of the new year and said that our 2024 resolution is to make education accessible and affordable for everyone.

He emphasized the importance of hard work and education as the key to success.

Dr. Nasir highlighted education as the ladder of development and urged the younger generation to prioritize education and play an active role in the progress of the country and the nation. Our New Year resolution is to make education accessible and affordable for everyone.

Dr. Nasir Mahmood stated that Allama Iqbal Open University is committed to keeping its doors open for those who seek education and is ready to provide them with all possible support to include them in the educational network.

Admissions for the spring semester of 2024 will commence on January 15. The university will be awarding scholarships to talented and deserving children nationwide, who cannot afford the fees.

In his message, the Vice Chancellor has directed the regional heads of the university to take special care of the students' facilities and provide them with full support.