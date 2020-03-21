We all have to fight together against coronavirus: Minister

Provincial Minister for Labor and Manpower Ansar Majeed Niazi said that we all have to fight together agaist coronavirus and the only solution was to take precautionary measures

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ):Provincial Minister for Labor and Manpower Ansar Majeed Niazi said that we all have to fight together agaist coronavirus and the only solution was to take precautionary measures.

The government has taken all necessary steps to prevent the virus from its spreading.

He expressed these views while briefing the media about the arrangements made by the government against the coronavirus in Sargodha.

He said that a Isolation ward comprised on 1000 beds has been set up at the Expo Center.

The provincial Minister said that an MOU has been signed between the social security and health department, under which 40% of the beds of social security hospitals have been allocated for the people affected by the coronavirus.