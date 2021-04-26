We all have to stay at home during Eid holidays: Gill

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill has appealed to the people to remain at home and avoid social gathering with relatives and friends during Eid holidays.

In his tweet on social media platform on Monday, he advised the people to refrain from visiting picnic points or making recreational trips to tourist resorts during Eid holidays.

"Whatever the length of the Eid vacations may be, now it is clear that all of us have to stay isolated at home during the period", he said in his tweet.

Dr Shahbaz Gill also asked the people to protect themselves and others from the disease.