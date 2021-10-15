UrduPoint.com

We All Must Help Special People Become Productive Citizens: FCCI SVP

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 05:00 PM

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Senior Vice President Imran Mahmood Sheikh Friday said we all must fulfill our social responsibility to help special persons become productive and equally respectable citizens of our society

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Senior Vice President Imran Mahmood Sheikh Friday said we all must fulfill our social responsibility to help special persons become productive and equally respectable citizens of our society.

He was addressing a function on 'White Cane Day' at the National Special education Centre (NSEC) Millat Town. He said most of the visually impaired children were blessed with some extraordinary mental faculties and we must equip them with relevant skills so that they could earn their livelihood in a respectable manner.

He said in other societies, traffic is stopped for a person holding white cane, but our society lacks that moral value. He said that we must sensitise our society by adding rights of special children in our syllabus.

District Education Officer, Special Education, Chaudhry Abdul Sattar and Principal NSEC Sajid Khokhar were also present.

The visually impaired children presented tableaus and participated in a colorful funfair.

