'We All Set For It', If PTI Ready For Dialogue; Irfan Siddique

Faizan Hashmi Published December 12, 2024 | 11:34 PM

Parliamentary Leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)’s in the Senate, Senator Irfan-ul-Haque Siddiqui said on Thursday that if Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) was ready for dialogue, 'We are all set for it'

Speaking on the floor of the Senate, he said that PTI should not hang a sword that if talks were not held by such a date they would start a disobedience movement, adding this kind of behaviour could not go together.

Irfan repeated, "We want to talk, we do not want any riots, Pakistan has to move forward and to move forward it is necessary to abandon old customs".

The PML-N’s parliamentary leader said that humans have superiority over animals only because of knowledge "We should learn lessons from our political history, problems can be solved through better communication.

Irfan said that peaceful protest was a fundamental right in democratic societies, questioning, whether was this right unconditional in any country.

He said, "Whether peaceful protest is done with slogans of Jihad-Al-Jihad, kill and die, and sticks with nails."

Irfan said that for the November 26 protest, PTI did not apply for permission from the govt and what happened with the Islamabad High Court decision.

He asked if the states of America and India attacked the federation, what could be the consequences? However, he assured the opposition leader and opposition members of the house that positive behaviour would have positive results, but threatening methods should not be adopted along with positive manners.

