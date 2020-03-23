UrduPoint.com
We Altogether Will Fight Against Corona Virus: Provincial Minister For Forestry Sardar Muhammad Sibtain Khan

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 05:08 PM

We altogether will fight against Corona Virus: Provincial Minister for Forestry Sardar Muhammad Sibtain Khan

Provincial Minister for Forestry Sardar Muhammad Sibtain Khan said that we as a nation will have to fight against the fetal disease Corona Virus

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Forestry Sardar Muhammad Sibtain Khan said that we as a nation will have to fight against the fetal disease Corona Virus.

Addressing a video link conference held at Deputy Commissioner Office on Monday the provincial minister said that the endeavor with reference to protect from Corona virus the district administration has taken satisfactory and good precautionary measurements.

Minister said that district government will fully act upon the directions released by the Punjab Government and in this connection indiscriminate action will be taken against the violators.

Briefing the meeting the deputy commissioner Omer Sher Chattah told that tests of five suspected people were sent to laboratory of which 4 were found negative whereas fifth result will be received later today adding that district government was provided a list of 591 people who reached here after travelling from foreign countries.

DC told that the officers of district administration and health department have completed their screening and no sign of Corona virus was found in them.

Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chattha told that there were 10 positive patients of Corona virus of Mianwali district in DHQ hospital Dera Ghazi Khan; these 10 patients will remain in isolation in Dera Ghazi Khan for another 20 days.

He further told that district administration in cooperation with Media was running effective awareness drive avoiding from Corona Virus, he said and added that government will make the people to implement on section 144 whereas 3 cases have been registered against the violators so far.

The Medical stores are being inspected and resultantly 10 medical stores have been sealed on violation of code of conduct, furthermore, pesticide spray was also continuous at hospitals, general bus stands, railway station, and other public places of the entire three Thesils of Mianwali district, he added.

