We Are Against Mafia Not PPP, Says Ali Zaidi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 02, 2022 | 06:50 PM

We are against mafia not PPP, says Ali Zaidi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Sindh's President and Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi on Sunday said that they were running against mafia not PPP in Sindh.

While addressing PTI workers at Insaf House here, he said that PTI would form next government in Sindh, said a PTI communique.

He said, 'We have to unite against the mafia of Sindh.

' He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, we will take the country out of economic crisis.

Those, who did wrong would be held accountable in due course.

Ali Zaidi said that they were harassed in the struggle for change but PTI players would not give up.

'We have to follow the ideology of the leader,' he said adding, 'We believe that together we can face any problem.'Earlier, Ali Zaidi listened to the problems of some angry workers outside the insafhouse and assured them that their issues would be resolved.

