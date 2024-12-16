We Are Chasing Illusions; We Can No Longer Take Suo Motu Actions: Justice Mansoor
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 16, 2024 | 05:25 PM
Supreme Court senior judge says no work has been done on climate change over the past even years
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 16th, 2024) Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, a senior judge of the Supreme Court, said that “we are chasing illusions; we can no longer take suo motu actions, and no work has been done on climate change over the past seven years,”.
Justice Mansoor Ali Shah stated that the 26th Constitutional Amendment is as significant an issue as climate finance.
He was addressing a seminar on climate change in Lahore on Monday.
“Courts believe that climate finance must be regarded as a fundamental right of individuals,” said Justice Mansoor.
He emphasized the need to deliberate on nature finance to address pollution and biodiversity challenges effectively.
He highlighted that Pakistan faces challenges related to climate change and requires a comprehensive strategy to tackle the environmental emergency.
Over the last seven years, despite court directives on climate issues, no substantial progress has been made on the ground.
Justice Shah remarked that “climate finance is, in essence, climate justice,”.
The judge stressed the urgency of advancing work on climate diplomacy, pointing out that the government seemed to lack sufficient funds.
Pakistan, he said, is the eighth most affected country in the world by climate change, and courts have always treated cases of environmental emergencies with seriousness.
He further said that attention must be paid to food security, disaster management, water security, and other related factors. The urban and agricultural planning should also be prioritized.
Justice Shah called for initiating a movement centered on climate justice.
