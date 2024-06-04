'We are coming with serious plans; to return with great dividends': PM conveys to Chinese firms

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) As Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif departed for a five-day official visit to China, he reiterated the commitment to strengthening bilateral ties by engaging in discussions with Chinese business leaders to secure investments and yield dividends, mutually beneficial for companies on both sides.

"We are coming with serious plans. We will engage with you and return to Pakistan with great dividends that will benefit Chinese and Pakistani companies and the two countries will have their relations strengthened and become much higher than the Himalayas or any other highest peaks and deeper than the deepest oceans," the prime minister said in an interview with the representatives of different Chinese media groups including Xinhua news agency, national broadcaster CCTV and CGTN Urdu, prior to his first official visit to China after assuming office.

He said through the visit, Pakistan hoped to promote interaction between enterprises in both countries, utilize Special Economic Zones and Pakistan's labor advantages to establish joint ventures, facilitate the transfer of industries and technologies, and enhance Pakistan's manufacturing output, to promote constructing upgraded China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

In a detailed interaction, the prime minister spelled out his government's priorities to improve the national economy through structural and institutional reforms, cost-cutting, industrialisation and facilitation of the investors.

He said Pakistan intended to learn from Chinese experiences and build the SEZs with the first one to be developed at Pakistan Steel Mills premises already connected with the rail network and located near the port. He invited the Chinese provinces and companies to build SEZs and enter into joint ventures with Pakistani companies for mutual benefits.

Also inviting the Chinese textile sector to set up their units in Pakistan, Prime Minister Shehbaz said that during the visit he would also persuade Huawei to launch short courses for Pakistani youth in information technology and artificial intelligence to make them open their offices and offer their services in the Gulf states and send remittances back to Pakistan.

Similarly, by learning from Chinese agriculture technology, Pakistan desired to multiply its agricultural produce and export them.

Discussing the bilateral relations, the prime minister said: "We are two iron brothers, our friendship is unshakable and our hearts beat together.

He appreciated the Chinese support for Pakistan through the most difficult times and said Pakistan considered China one of its most trusted friends around the globe.

He said Pakistan firmly adhered to the one-China principle and this commitment would always be unwavering.

About the Chinese development, he said: "Today, China has become a giant through vision, hard work, and serious and untiring efforts... All doubts about the Chinese model, have been rubbished by the evidence of history."

Referring to the congratulatory message from Chinese President Xi Jinping after his election, Prime Minister Shehbaz said, "This reflected the two countries' friendship, which will always be fresh in his mind."

He appreciated President Xi's leadership which steered millions of the Chinese people out of poverty and that during the visit, he wanted to learn from the Chinese model of poverty alleviation.

He said Pakistan was also ready to learn from China's governance experience, deepen reforms and counter-corruption, create enabling circumstances for Chinese investors, and provide policy support for investors.

About the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), he said since the start of its construction in 2013, the achievements of the project had been obvious to all.

"From a more convenient and faster transportation network to a cleaner and more stable energy infrastructure, the CPEC has brought broad development opportunities to Pakistan."

He said as CPEC was entering the second phase, and a new stage of high-quality development, the two countries were cooperating in agriculture, mining, labor-intensive light industry and other fields.

Referring to the launch of Pakistan's first moon satellite and multi-mission communication satellite with Chinese support, the prime minister said the scientific and technological cooperation between the two countries had promoted Pakistan's scientific and technological progress.

The multi-mission communication satellite is expected to change Pakistan's current digital environment, provide fast Internet facilities for the whole country, improve people's lives, and promote e-commerce, online government affairs and economic development, he added.