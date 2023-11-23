Open Menu

'We Are Committed To Making BISP A Premier Institution In The Country', Says Dr Amjad Saqib

Published November 23, 2023

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) A huge fire erupted at a godown of clothes situated near Sheikhupura Bhatti Wala Road here Thursday

morning.

As per detail, Rescue sources the blaze gutted at the cloth gowdown, which spread very quickly and engulfed the entire building of the godown.

After being informed, fire brigade vehicles arrived at the scene and launched an operation. A private news channel

reported.

"Fire tenders have also reached the site to control the raging fire."

"Due to narrow and dilapidated roads, the rescue teams are finding it difficult to contain the fire," it added.

No casualties were reported in the inferno; however, valuables worth millions of rupees were reduced to ashes due to the fire.

Chairman Benazir Income Support Programe (BISP) Dr Muhammad Amjad Saqib paid a visit to the regional office in Abbottabad.

During the visit, he directed relevant officers, emphasizing the paramount importance of transparency in their operations.

Dr Muhammad Amjad Saqib expressed a strong commitment to making BISP the premier institution in the country, citing it as a social responsibility that extends to the broader community.

The chairman also addressed BISP employees at Jamia Masjid Taqwa in Abbottabad and stressed that the provision of financial assistance to the less fortunate was not an act of charity but rather a fundamental right that must be upheld.

Dr Muhammad Amjad Saqib issued instructions to BISP employees, urging them to provide financial aid to needy women while ensuring the preservation of their dignity.

He remarked, "Every good deed is a charity, and serving the needs of the less fortunate is not merely employment it is an act of worship."

Moreover, Dr Muhammad Amjad Saqib called upon BISP officials to utilize their resources to provide all necessary facilities to senior citizens.

He emphasized the importance of executing guardianship and other responsibilities in a timely and complete manner, without any unnecessary delays.

