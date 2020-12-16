UrduPoint.com
‘We Are Determined For The Nation,’ Says PM On 6th Anniversary Of Peshawar APS Tragedy

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 03:17 PM

‘We are determined for the nation,’ says PM on 6th anniversary of Peshawar APS tragedy

The Prime Minister who is visiting Peshawar says today, six year ago the nation was shocked and grieved by the extreme act of terrorism against children and teachers of APS.

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 16th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan said the whole nation is determined and is moving forward to take on all those responsible for the extreme act of terrorism against children and teachers at Army Public School.

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister who also visited Peshawar on this very day of 6th anniversary of the martyrdom of children and teacher in terrorists’ attack at Peshawar Public school, recalled that shocking incident.

He wrote: “ Today, six years ago, the nation was shocked & grieved by the extreme act of terrorism against children & teachers of APS; & the nation came together with a resolve to take on those responsible. We remain determined & are moving forward in fulfilling this commitment to the nation,”.

Earlier, the PM inaugurated Institute of Cardiology in Peshawar, saying that the institute would provide quality medical treatment to heart patients in the region.

He said the poor people who cannot afford treatment of heart diseases at private hospitals will now have best medical facilities at this Cardiac Institute.

He congratulated the KP Chief Minister for completing this project despite financial constraints amidst Covid-19. He directed for maintaining high standard of facilities at the institute.

The Prime Minister said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government's universal health insurance was another important initiative in terms of provision of health coverage to the people of the province, particularly the deserving families.

Imran Khan said the PTI government's Sehat Insaf Card scheme would contribute greatly for ensuring health facilities to the deserving families. He said the health card gives the poor man a confidence of having facility of free medical treatment at any hospital. He said the private sector was being facilitated and encouraged to construct hospitals.

Referring to the anniversary of the APS tragedy, the Prime Minister said even today, they were saddened and grieved over the terrorist incident.

He said the nation turned united after the APS tragedy and it defeated terrorism.

