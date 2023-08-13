Open Menu

'We Are Going To Make Record Of Raising Pakistani Flag'; Says Governor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 13, 2023 | 04:20 PM

'We are going to make record of raising Pakistani flag'; says Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori Sunday said that we were going to make a record of raising the Pakistani flag tomorrow.

He said that millions of Pakistani flags would be distributed among the participants of the rally.

Talking to media persons during his visit to Mazar-e-Quaid to review arrangements for Independence Day programmes and rallies, he said that the Mayor of Karachi should come out and see that there was no flag of Pakistan anywhere.

He asked why the flags of Pakistan could not be hung on poles instead flags of political parties were waving.

"On August 14, the Indian record of reciting the national anthem will be broken." The Governor said, "Independence Day is important for all of us." He said that the projects of public welfare would continue.

He urged to forget all grudges and come from Shahrah Faisal to Mazar-e-Quaid on independence day.

He said, "The biggest draw is going to be held tomorrow."

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan India Governor Visit Independence August Sunday Media All From Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 August 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 August 2023

8 hours ago
 RB Leipzig beats Bayern Munich 3-0, wins first-eve ..

RB Leipzig beats Bayern Munich 3-0, wins first-ever German Super Cup

14 hours ago
 Cristiano Ronaldo&#039;s brace crowns Al-Nassr wit ..

Cristiano Ronaldo&#039;s brace crowns Al-Nassr with King Salman Club Cup

16 hours ago
 Dubai Suburban Police Points process over 3,488 sm ..

Dubai Suburban Police Points process over 3,488 smart transactions in H1 2023

19 hours ago
 CM for action against drug mafia

CM for action against drug mafia

19 hours ago
GCWUF to celebrate I-Day with national enthusiasm

GCWUF to celebrate I-Day with national enthusiasm

19 hours ago
 Independence Day celebrations continue in Larkana

Independence Day celebrations continue in Larkana

19 hours ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi exten ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi extends congratulations to Anwar-ul ..

19 hours ago
 FDA to celebrate I-Day with national zeal: Asif Ch ..

FDA to celebrate I-Day with national zeal: Asif Chaudhary

19 hours ago
 Minorities playing role for development in country ..

Minorities playing role for development in country, province: Khalil George

19 hours ago
 Arsenal survive Forest scare to make winning Premi ..

Arsenal survive Forest scare to make winning Premier League start

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan