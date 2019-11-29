We are grateful to Malaysia for extending full support to Pakistan stance on occupied Kashmir: FM

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th November, 2019) Malaysian Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Wira Haji Marzuki bin Haji Yahya called on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Islamabad on Friday and the two exchanged views on bilateral ties, matters of mutual interests and regional situation..The Foreign Minister apprised the Malaysian Deputy Foreign Minister about ongoing ever worst siege in Occupied Kashmir since August 05, blatant human rights violations and prevailing situation in Occupied Kashmir.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the way Malaysia has raised voice against ongoing Indian troops atrocities in Occupied Kashmir is laudable.We are grateful to Malaysia for lending forceful support to Pakistan stance on Kashmir issue, he added.The Malaysian deputy foreign minister apprised Shah Mahmood Qureshi about the details of upcoming Kuala Lumpur conference.FM Qureshi while terming the holding of Kuala Lumpur conference an appreciable step assured full support from Pakistan on this count;.

